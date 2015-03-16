FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico's government bank posts increased liquidity in February
March 16, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's government bank posts increased liquidity in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The liquidity position of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB), the financing arm of the U.S. commonwealth, rose $33 million to $1.23 billion in February, the GDB said in a statement late on Friday.

The rise was the second monthly increase after liquidity dropped 30 percent to $1.09 billion from November to December. Puerto Rico is attempting to arrange a bond deal of up to $2.95 billion by April to improve its liquidity position. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

