Puerto Rico's GDB may seek to buy back notes at below par-filing
July 10, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's GDB may seek to buy back notes at below par-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Government Development Bank (GDB) said it may seek to buy back notes at below par for cash and new securities as the U.S. Commonwealth attempts to restructure up to $72 billion in debt, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

“Any such purchases of GDB notes could be made for cash, new securities or a combination thereof and will depend on a variety of factors,” the GDB said in the notice to senior note holders.

The GDB said the purchases are expected to be at “prices or values that are materially less than par.” (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
