FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's bank liquidity stands at $1 bln -Suarez
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 17, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's bank liquidity stands at $1 bln -Suarez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Liquidity at Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB) has risen to around $1 billion, the commonwealth’s chief of staff said on Monday, after dwindling to $778 million as of the end of May.

That was partly boosted by a deal to raise $400 million in Tax & Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRANs), a strict disbursement policy and deposits made by public entities, the governor’s chief of staff Victor Suarez told reporters.

However, the commonwealth still needs $400 million to $500 million of new money to operate beyond November, Suarez said.

He added that Puerto Rico would decide in September whether to move forward with a previously-announced plan to exchange notes from the GDB. The GDB said in July it may seek to exchange $4 billion of senior notes at below par. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.