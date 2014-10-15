FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico Treasury Sec. nominated as president of Govt. Development Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s governor nominated Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta Febo as president of the U.S. commonwealth’s Government Development Bank (GDB) in a shake up of his financial team on Wednesday.

“These nominations and appointment will further advance and strengthen Puerto Rico’s fiscal discipline, promote economic growth, and continue to improve the quality of life of our people,” Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said at a press conference. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

