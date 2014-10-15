UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico emphasizes liquidity in finance team shake up

(Adds analyst quote)

By Edward Krudy

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s governor nominated Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta Febo as president of the Government Development Bank (GDB) on Wednesday in a move that places more emphasis on the financing needs of the troubled U.S. commonwealth.

The move, part of a broader shake-up of the government’s economic team, will be of interest to investors in the island’s more than $70 billion in debt. It comes at a time when the government is trying to make good on its promises to balance the budget, kick-start the economy and manage liquidity.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla’s appointment of Acosta Febo to the GDB, which functions as financing vehicle for the commonwealth, likely signals a greater focus on liquidity and bond market access as the government eyes a potential bond sale in the first half of next year.

“Management of GDB liquidity may be a challenge for some period,” said Howard Sitzer, a municipal credit analyst at CreditSights. “It may be that the more important role right now is managing liquidity and capital market access as opposed to the internal budget.”

Puerto Rico carried out a $1.2 billion short-term financing deal last week in which it sold $900 million of bonds to a syndicate of banks led by JP Morgan at interest rates of nearly 8 percent. The commonwealth has said it may sell debt in early 2015 if market conditions permit.

Padilla nominated Juan Zaragoza Gomez for secretary of the Treasury. David Chaffey, a familiar face with investors, will remain chairman of the GDB.

“These nominations and appointment will further advance and strengthen Puerto Rico’s fiscal discipline, promote economic growth, and continue to improve the quality of life of our people,” Padilla said at a press conference.

The governor also announced the appointment of Luis Cruz as director of the Office of Management and Budget. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)