FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard & Poor's cuts Puerto Rico's financing arm, says default certain
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

Standard & Poor's cuts Puerto Rico's financing arm, says default certain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s cut the credit rating of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB) to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC-’ on Tuesday, saying a near-term default at the U.S. territory’s financing arm was a virtual certainty.

The downgrade comes after the GDB said it may seek to buy back up to $4 billion of notes at below par as the U.S. commonwealth attempts to restructure up to $72 billion in debt, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

“We would deem such an exchange as distressed and consider it a default under our criteria,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Brendan Browne in a statement.

Standard & Poor’s ‘C’ rating is a non-investment grade that indicates a high risk of default.

The GDB is set to make a $93.7 million payment due to Puerto Rico Public Finance Corp on Aug. 1.

Puerto Rico has asked holders of its debt to enter into a voluntary restructuring after its governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, said in late June that the Caribbean island of 3.6 million could not pay what it owes. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.