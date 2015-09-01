FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bondholders may inject capital into Puerto Rico's GDB - report
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 1, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Bondholders may inject capital into Puerto Rico's GDB - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Government Development Bank officials and bondholders for the agency are planning to enter confidential debt restructuring talks as soon as next week, and bondholders could inject money into the bank, according to a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday.

The GDB, which provides loans to the U.S. commonwealth, has drafted a non-disclosure agreement for talks with a bondholder group represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell, it said. Puerto Rico representatives plan to ask some of the creditors to sign the agreement in order to start negotiations as soon as Sept. 8, Bloomberg reported.

The bondholders - which include Fir Tree, Avenue, Brigade and Candlewood - may inject fresh capital into the bank, with cash raised alongside an exchange of development bank bonds, the report said. Between $750 million and $900 million may be raised, it said.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.