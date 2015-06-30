FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico to make July 1 payment on GO debt-source
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico to make July 1 payment on GO debt-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico will make a July 1 coupon payment of $645.2 million on its general obligation debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico’s bonds sold off sharply after Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said over the weekend and again on Monday that the U.S. territory would seek a moratorium on its debt.

Puerto Rico made a final payment of $265.5 million on a $900 million bank loan to a syndicate of banks on Tuesday, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue and requested anonymity. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.