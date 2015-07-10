FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico governor heads to Washington to discuss fiscal situation
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 5:57 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico governor heads to Washington to discuss fiscal situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla is to head to Washington for meetings with U.S. federal officials about the island’s fiscal situation, according to a statement from his office on Friday.

Padilla dropped a bombshell on holders of Puerto Rico’s $72 billion debt on June 29, saying he wants to restructure debt and postpone bond payments. He also called on Washington to make changes to U.S. bankruptcy laws to include Puerto Rico.

The U.S. government has not shown interest in bailing out the commonwealth.

“There’s no one in the administration or in D.C. that’s contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico,” a White House spokesman said in June. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.