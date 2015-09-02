Puerto Rico Governor Garcia Padilla comments on PREPA deal

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro García Padilla said Wednesday that he hopes the agreement between Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and a group of its bondholders represent the “next step towards PREPA obtaining the necessary liquidity to invest in its infrastructure.”

He also said it further confirms the island’s commitment to “work collaboratively with our creditors” to find solutions for them and the citizens of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico’s electric power utility PREPA agreed with a bondholder group to reduce its $9 billion debt, a significant step towards restructuring the obligations of the U.S. territory after it defaulted last month. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Diane Craft)