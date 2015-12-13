FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico governor's campaign announcement likely to come Monday
December 13, 2015

Puerto Rico governor's campaign announcement likely to come Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla will make an address to the island on Monday, his press secretary tweeted on Saturday, and is expected to reveal whether he will seek a second four-year term in next year’s election.

Garcia Padilla “will offer a message to the country” on Monday afternoon, Public Affairs Secretary Jesus Manuel Ortiz tweeted. Garcia Padilla had been scheduled to reveal his candidacy plans by the end of this week, and some local media had reported earlier on Saturday that an announcement would come on Sunday.

Ortiz’s tweet, published Saturday night, suggests it will come Monday. A source close to the governor’s Popular Democratic Party told Reuters he expects Monday’s announcement to be about the governor’s candidacy plans. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by David Gregorio)

