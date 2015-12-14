FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico governor says will not seek re-election
December 14, 2015

Puerto Rico governor says will not seek re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Monday said he would not seek a second four-year term in next November’s election, as the island struggles to resolve a massive debt crisis.

Garcia Padilla’s administration is facing a federal corruption probe, and the governor’s approval ratings have been dismal, making him a long-shot for reelection. His former secretary of state, David Bernier, as well as Puerto Rico Senate President Eduardo Bhatia, are leading potential alternative candidates from Garcia Padilla’s Popular Democratic Party (PPD). (Reporting by Nick Brown, Luc Cohen and a contributor in San Juan, writing by Nick Brown; Editing by Diane Craft)

