Hedge funds not involved in Puerto Rico's $1.2 bln note sale
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Hedge funds not involved in Puerto Rico's $1.2 bln note sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hedge funds did not take part in Puerto Rico’s $1.2 billion short-term note sale on Friday, with external financing provided exclusively by a syndicate of banks, according to someone close to the transaction.

Puerto Rico sold $1.2 billion in Tax Revenue Anticipation Notes on Friday. A bank syndicate led by J.P. Morgan financed $900 million of the notes and the commonwealth’s Government Development Bank financed the remaining $300 million. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)

