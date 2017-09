WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that he is “hopeful” lawmakers can move legislation on Puerto Rico out of the House before the U.S. territory must make a major debt payment scheduled for July.

McCarthy told reporters that he does not see how legislation could move before a smaller payment due on Sunday. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)