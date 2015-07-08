U.S. House Republicans doubt benefits of Chapter 9 for Puerto Rico -statement

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans on a House committee failed to reach consensus on Wednesday about extending Chapter 9 bankruptcy laws to Puerto Rico and expressed concern that allowing the U.S. territory access to municipal bankruptcy will not solve its debt crisis.

“A general concern was expressed that to provide Puerto Rico’s municipalities access to Chapter 9 of the Bankruptcy Code would not, by itself, solve Puerto Rico’s difficulties,” Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte and Subcommittee on Regulatory Reform, Commercial and Antitrust Law chairman Tom Marino said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)