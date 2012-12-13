FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's cut Puerto Rico rating two notches to BAA3
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

Moody's cut Puerto Rico rating two notches to BAA3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday cut Puerto Rico’s credit rating by two notches to Baa3 from Baa1, with a negative outlook, the head of the Government Development Bank said.

No one was immediately available at Moody’s to comment on the statement by GDB President Juan Carlos Batlle.

According to the GDB, Moody’s said Puerto Rico has stabilized recently for the first time since 2006, but continues to be weak “and unable to absorb much more pressure.” It also said it did not have a clear idea as to when and how the government would resolve problems of its workers retirement systems, which have a combined $36.3 billion unfunded liability.

The bank acts as the government’s financial adviser and undertakes bond and other transactions on behalf of Puerto Rico’s government agencies, public corporations and town governments, providing financial oversight for them.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.