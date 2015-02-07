U.S. federal judge strikes down Puerto Rico's restructuring law

NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge voided a controversial law that allows some of Puerto Rico’s public corporations to default on their debt, saying in a ruling late on Friday that the U.S. commonwealth’s so-called Recovery Act contravenes federal bankruptcy law.

“The Recovery Act is preempted by the federal Bankruptcy Code and is therefore void pursuant to the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution,” Judge Francisco Besosa wrote in the ruling.

“The Commonwealth defendants, and their successors in office, are permanently enjoined from enforcing the Recovery Act,” he said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Paul Tait)