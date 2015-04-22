FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico officials warn government shutdown imminent
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico officials warn government shutdown imminent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB) warned the government would likely shut down in three months because of lack of liquidity, and said a financing deal was currently unlikely, according to a letter sent to lawmakers.

The letter, which was dated April 21, was sent to Governor Alejandro Padilla, as well as the heads of Puerto Rico’s Senate and House. It was signed by the government’s fiscal team, including the head of the GDB and the Treasury Secretary. (Reporting by Edward Krudy. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.