Puerto Rico may run out of cash by end of Sept -development bank
May 8, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico may run out of cash by end of Sept -development bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is set to run out of cash by the end of September without additional financing, and may implement emergency measures, including defaulting on its debt obligations, according to a report by the U.S. territory’s fiscal agent.

The measures could include steps to cut government spending and a “moratorium on the payment of debt service” and “a debt adjustment for the Commonwealth,” the island’s Government Development Bank said in a report published late Thursday. (Reporting by Edward Krudy in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

