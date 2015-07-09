TIMELINE-Key upcoming dates for Puerto Rico's debt crisis

July 9 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla put investors on edge on June 29 by saying that he wants to restructure the island’s debt and postpone bond payments to relieve its fiscal problems.

Below are some upcoming debt payment dates and deadlines:

July 10

* $300 million in tax and revenue anticipation notes issued by the Government Development Bank (GDB) due to mature, plus accrued interest. Commonwealth expects to offset this in July with new $300 million of TRANs issuance by GDB.

July 13

Puerto Rico officials to meet with creditors at Citi’s offices in New York.

July 15

* Public workers due to be paid, about $250 million.

* $93.7 million of appropriations due from GDB to Puerto Rico Public Finance Corp for the payment of PFC debt service payments due Aug. 1.

Aug. 1 - Debt service due on the following:

* $169.6 million in GDB debt service on notes (monthly payment)

* $335 million in COFINA payments (semi-annual)

* PFC debt service payments due (see July 15)

Aug. 17 - Legislature to reconvene

Aug. 30

* Deadline for Puerto Rico Fiscal and Economic Recovery Working Group, created June 29 by the governor, to present a draft of the Puerto Rico Fiscal and Economic Adjustment Plan.

Aug. 31

* $90 million loan due for Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, to Banco Popular de Puerto Rico. PRASA borrowed the money May 29 to help pay off existing maturing loans due to Oriental Bank and Banco Popular. Expected to issue more bonds to pay off the latest loan by Aug. 31.

Sept. 1

Deadline for execution of PREPA’s Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA).

Sept. 15

* Extended deadline for PREPA’s forbearance agreement with creditors.

Sept. 30

* GDB’s liquidity set to be depleted by the end of the first quarter of the 2016 financial year without a new bond issuance, according to a report issued by the GDB in May.

Oct. 1

* Deadline for measures necessary to implement the Working Group’s plan to be filed in the Legislative Assembly.

* From this date until March 31, 2016, business-to-business transactions that are currently taxable will be subject to an 11.5 percent sales and use tax (SUT). Also, some business services and designated professional services that were previously exempt from SUT would now be subject to a 4 percent commonwealth SUT.

* In the first three months of the fiscal year, the GDB must also set aside $276 million altogether to the redemption fund for the commonwealth’s general obligation bonds.

Sources: Commonwealth of Puerto Rico supplement to quarterly report; PREPA communications; lawmakers; analyst reports; Puerto Rico Clearinghouse. (Reporting by Hilary Russ and Edward Krudy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)