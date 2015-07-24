Puerto Rico seeking liquidity to make Aug. 1 payment -gov. office

July 24 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is working on ways to increase liquidity at its government development bank to make a debt service payment due Aug. 1, the governor’s Chief of Staff Victor Suarez said on Friday, but he reiterated that the commonwealth does not have the current cash to make a payment due from its Public Finance Corporation (PFC).

Puerto Rico’s Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla dropped a bombshell on creditors in June by saying the island needed to restructure debts to solve its fiscal problems, while an adviser to the island said the U.S. territory would soon run out of cash.