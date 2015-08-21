Puerto Rico asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn restructuring ruling

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Puerto Rico on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that blocks the restructuring of the commonwealth’s public agencies.

In a petition seeking the court’s review, which was provided by one of the island’s lawyers, Puerto Rico said a lower court erred in concluding that U.S. bankruptcy law blocks the restructuring of the agencies’ debts.

Puerto Rico also said the lower court decision leaves its public utilities in a legal “no man’s land” because neither federal law nor the island’s own law permits the needed restructuring.

“That decision leaves Puerto Rico’s public utilities, and the 3.5 million American citizens who depend on them, at the mercy of their creditors,” the commonwealth said. “This court’s review is warranted - and soon.”

A U.S. appeals court in July affirmed a lower court decision to strike down Puerto Rican legislation aimed at granting local municipalities the right to enter bankruptcy.

Puerto Rico passed the so-called Recovery Act last year to give certain public corporations, with around $20 billion in debt, the ability to restructure financially in an orderly process. Puerto Rico is currently struggling with debt of around $72 billion.

The Recovery Act was struck down by a federal court in Puerto Rico in February after bondholders in the island’s power authority, including Franklin Advisers, OppenheimerFunds and Blue Mountain Capital, argued in a lawsuit that the legislation contravened the U.S. bankruptcy code, which expressly excludes Puerto Rico.