Puerto Rico governor to decide Mon or Tues on Dec 1 bond payment
November 30, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico governor to decide Mon or Tues on Dec 1 bond payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said he will decide on Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning whether to make a bond payment due Dec. 1, following negotiations with the U.S. territory’s Government Development Bank (GDB).

“There are creditors of the Government Development Bank that continue to negotiate with the bank today,” Garcia Padilla told journalists in San Juan during a press conference, in reference to the Dec. 1 payment. “Depending on those negotiations, I would be making the decision today in the afternoon, and tomorrow morning.”

Moody’s credit agency has predicted that Puerto Rico will default on at least a portion of its scheduled debt on Dec. 1, which consist primarily of $355 million of debt service on notes issued by the GDB.

Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

