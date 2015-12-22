FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's downgrades Puerto Rico PFC debt
December 22, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's downgrades Puerto Rico PFC debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s said on Tuesday it downgraded $1.09 billion of Puerto Rico’s Public Finance Corporation (PFC) debt to C from Ca, noting the “diminishing recovery prospects” for the securities given repeated missed payments and bondholders’ limited legal resource.

Puerto Rico in August defaulted for the first time, paying only $628,000 of a $58 million payment due on its PFC bonds.

“Widespread losses affecting all of the commonwealth’s debt still appear likely,” said Moody‘s, adding that general obligation and certain other obligations with stronger legal foundations would “likely yield substantially higher principal and interest recovery”.

Reporting by Megan Davies

