NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico is fully committed to honoring its debts and expects to be able to access capital markets in the near future, possibly in 2015, officials of the U.S. Commonwealth said during a conference call on Thursday.

“Our commitment to honoring the financial responsibilities of the Commonwealth remains unshaken,” said Puerto Rico’s governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)