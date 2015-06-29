Puerto Rico bonds tumble in early trade

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s benchmark general obligation bonds tumbled on Monday after the U.S. territory’s governor said the island was unable to pay its debts and a report by former IMF staffers proposed a mix debt restructuring and austerity measures.

Benchmark general obligation bonds that carry an 8 percent coupon and mature in 2035 fell 8 percent to a record average low of 70.778 cents on the dollar in early trading from 77.111 cents on the dollar on Friday. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)