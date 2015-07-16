FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico economics chief advocates 'sovereign fund' for island
July 16, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico economics chief advocates 'sovereign fund' for island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s top economic official on Thursday said the island should form an investment fund to help attract business as it struggles under $73 billion of debt.

Alberto Baco, the island’s economic development minister, said in an interview he will advocate for the creation of a “sovereign fund” to promote development, which he said should be financed at least in part through negotiated concessions from the island’s financial creditors. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

