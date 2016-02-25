Puerto Rico needs restructuring to avoid cascading defaults - Treasury

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury counselor Antonio Weiss said on Thursday that without a proper restructuring regime, Puerto Rico will default and litigation will intensify, as he pushed Congress to act with legislation to help the island fix its crisis.

Weiss, speaking to the House Natural Resources Committee in a hearing about the island’s fiscal crisis, outlined the scale of the problems the U.S. territory faces.

“As the cascading defaults and litigation unfold, there is real risk of another lost decade, this one more damaging than the last,” Weiss said.

A legislative solution for Puerto Rico, battling with $70 billion debt, may be edging closer. Legislation to find a fix for the island is expected to be drawn up following two Congressional hearings on Thursday - one in front of the House Natural Resources Committee and second at the Financial Services Committee. Weiss is the sole witness at the Natural Resources hearing.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he wants the Republican-led House to develop a response to Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis during the first quarter of 2016, and Republicans plan to bring a bill addressing the crisis to the House floor by the end of March.

Puerto Rico wants access to a bankruptcy-like mechanism to reduce debt - a view backed by President Barack Obama’s administration and some Congressional Democrats. But majority Republicans have not supported efforts to extend bankruptcy protection to the island, a strategy which could be detrimental to some creditors, and are keen to put Puerto Rico under strict fiscal oversight.

A legislative solution may be hard to achieve given the differing views and acrimonious relationship between Republicans, which control Congress, and Democrats.

Republican Representative Jody Hice of Georgia at one point told Weiss during his answers: “You ramble a lot”, after questioning the Treasury counselor about whether a control board would be helpful and whether the Treasury wanted up-to-date audited numbers.

Weiss, in questioning, said that Treasury’s restructuring proposal was not envisioning the Chapter 9 bankruptcy law U.S. states can access for their public agencies, but legislation “customized to the unique conditions that face Puerto Rico.”

Puerto Rico, with a 45 percent poverty rate, has been in recession for nearly a decade and is losing population to the mainland. It is suffering from a huge debt buildup and has already defaulted on some borrowings.

“There is fear of the future,” said Weiss. “Puerto Ricans are leaving and are joining us on the mainland where they find access to jobs, a future for their children, better healthcare.”

Weiss said that a failure to protect pension payments would “irreparably harm retirees” and add greater stress to Puerto Rico’s economy.

“We are deeply concerned about the pensions in Puerto Rico,” he said.

The Treasury late last year envisioned giving Puerto Rico’s pensioners stronger legal protection than holders of its constitutionally backed bonds if it went bankrupt, according to a draft of a proposed plan seen by Reuters.

Legislation for Puerto Rico could potentially be written as a stand-alone law, which carries the risk of having little momentum to approve it, or attached to a bill related to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a congressional source previously said.

An FAA authorization bill which authorizes funding for the agency could come up for a vote in the House of Representatives as early as next month. (Additional reporting by David Morgan)