Puerto Rico needs freeze on lawsuits to face debt crisis-governor
March 17, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico needs freeze on lawsuits to face debt crisis-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress must protect Puerto Rico from investor lawsuits so that the island’s government can face a debt crisis, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Thursday.

Leaders in Congress agree that Puerto Rico needs an independent board to help face $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate but Padilla said the island needs more urgent help.

“Congress can legislate a stay on any legal action until that oversight board kicks in,” Padilla said in a conference call with reporters. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker and Dan Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

