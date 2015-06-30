Puerto Rico bonds fall sharply for second day

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico bonds fell sharply for a second day in a row after the island’s governor said it needed to restructure its debt and called for access to the U.S. bankruptcy law.

General obligation 8 percent bonds maturing 2035 fell as low as $64.50 today versus a low of $68.75 yesterday.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its credit rating on Puerto Rico to ‘CCC-minus’ from ‘CCC-plus’ overnight, saying a default, distressed exchange, or redemption of Puerto Rico’s debt within the next six months seemed inevitable.