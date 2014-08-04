FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico economic activity index dips in June
August 4, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico economic activity index dips in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s economic activity index fell 1.0 percent year-over-year in June as a decrease in public-sector employment outweighed gains in key private-sector indicators, the U.S. commonwealth’s Government Development Bank said on Monday.

“June 2014 was the first month since July 2012 in which cement sales, electricity generation, gasoline consumption and private employment increased at the same time on a year over year basis,” the GDB said in the release. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
