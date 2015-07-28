Obama administration urges bankruptcy option for Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Tuesday urged the U.S. Congress to pass legislation that would give Puerto Rico’s government access to bankruptcy courts so it can restructure its “unsustainable liabilities.”

“By granting Puerto Rico access to an orderly bankruptcy regime as soon as possible, Congress can help put Puerto Rico - and the millions of U.S. citizens who live there - on the best path to a sustained recovery,” Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a letter to Orrin Hatch, a Republican who chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

U.S. lawmakers are considering proposals to allow Puerto Rico to seek court protection from creditors to get out from under crushing debt, but the notion has yet to win support in the Republican-controlled Congress.

Lew said Puerto Rico had made “less than adequate” fiscal choices and that Washington had no intention of bailing out the commonwealth, but that not helping Puerto Rico to quickly restructure its debt could lead to long-term economic damage.

Without giving Puerto Rico the right to seek bankruptcy protection, “a resolution of Puerto Rico’s financial obligations would likely be chaotic, protracted, and costly both for Puerto Rico and more broadly for the United States,” Lew said in the letter.