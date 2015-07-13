FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico journalists sue government to reveal hedge fund names
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 13, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico journalists sue government to reveal hedge fund names

Edward Krudy

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Journalists in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory negotiating with bondholders to restructure up to $72 billion of debt, are suing the government to release the names of hedge funds that hold bonds issued by the Caribbean island.

“The information is of great public interest, as investment firms seeking to collect debt are trying to influence financial decisions and public policy to ensure their profits,” Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

The Association of Journalists of Puerto Rico joined the lawsuit together with the CIJ, the statement said.

A spokesman for the Ad Hoc Group, a group of 35 hedge funds that hold $4.5 billion of Puerto Rico’s debt, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Ad Hoc Group has declined to name the majority of its members. The steering committee also includes Brigade Capital Management, Monarch, Stone Lion, Davidson Kempner, and Centerbridge.

The group says it has assets under management of $500 billion. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.