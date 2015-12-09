U.S. legislators push Puerto Rico fixes as governor visits capital

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s financial fate was entwined with Washington politics on Wednesday as it rose on legislators’ agendas, with members of both parties pushing competing plans to address the fiscal crisis and Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla meeting with lawmakers.

Puerto Rico, an island of 3.5 million grappling with a 45 percent poverty rate and $72 billion in debt, narrowly avoided default last week, but faces $332 million of constitutionally guaranteed debt due on Jan. 1. To make the payment and keep providing essential services, Puerto Rico must default on other bonds, island officials have said.

Senator Charles Schumer tried on Wednesday to bring to a vote a bill to extend to Puerto Rico a law that allows U.S. states to put struggling municipal entities into bankruptcy. “It won’t cost the taxpayer one plugged nickel,” the New York Democrat said on the Senate floor.

But Utah Republican Orrin Hatch, who chairs the Senate committee with oversight of Puerto Rico legislation, interrupted Schumer to block the vote, saying he would introduce his own version of the bill later in the day.

Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal said he, too, would speak on the Senate floor on Wednesday to urge immediate action, while in the House of Representatives, Wisconsin Republican Sean Duffy said he would unveil a bill to let Puerto Rico restructure debts but only in conjunction with enhanced financial oversight.

U.S. Treasury Secretary counselor Antonio Weiss, meanwhile, made a speech in Washington, D.C., saying Puerto Rico is in crisis and needs access to a restructuring law.

The events pointed to increasing prospects for thus-far elusive federal intervention, yet little agreement on what that should look like.

While the Treasury has pushed Congress to act before - urging it in October to pass bankruptcy legislation for Puerto Rico, increase Medicaid support and help its economy through tax credits - legislators have been slow to respond, in part due to disagreements on the scope of the U.S. government’s role.

Republicans like Duffy have said any federal action should be conditioned on financial oversight of the island.

At a news conference on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., the Puerto Rican governor said he would support federal oversight “if it respects Puerto Rico’s autonomy,” adding that Puerto Rican officials would “need to be part of ... drafting that bill.”

Garcia Padilla was meeting with Congressmen on Wednesday, as well as with leaders from the U.S. Treasury, which has urged Congress to pass even broader bankruptcy legislation than that pushed by Schumer.

The governor’s efforts to right Puerto Rico’s ship have faced obstacles at every turn. Creditors have been resistant to repayment cuts, while laws prevent Puerto Rico from enforcing cuts through bankruptcy. Help from Washington has seemed unlikely in a gridlocked U.S. Congress.

The island also faces $120 million in legally-mandated December bonus payments for public workers, which Garcia Padilla said on Wednesday he has no authority to waive. “I have to do everything in my power to pay that money,” he said. (Additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York)