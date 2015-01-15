FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico Government Development Bank says liquidity at $1.09 bln
January 15, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico Government Development Bank says liquidity at $1.09 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The liquidity of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB), which finances many of the territory’s official functions, fell to $1.09 billion as of Dec. 31, according to a financial statement released late Thursday.

On Nov. 30, its liquidity was pegged at $1.55 billion.

Investors and taxpayers are closely watching the health of the GDB as the commonwealth’s transportation, power and other authorities struggle to keep their finances in balance. Earlier on Thursday, Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla signed into a law an oil tax increase intended to help shore up the GDB’s liquidity. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)

