UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico Government Development Bank liquidity falls

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The liquidity of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank (GDB), which finances many of the territory’s official functions, fell to $1.09 billion as of Dec. 31, according to a financial statement released late on Thursday.

On Nov. 30, liquidity was pegged at $1.55 billion. That was down from just six weeks earlier, when the GDB said it had $1.9 billion in liquid assets as of Oct. 17.

Investors and taxpayers are closely watching the health of the GDB as the commonwealth’s transportation, power and other authorities struggle to keep their finances in balance. Earlier on Thursday, Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla signed into a law an oil tax increase intended to help shore up the GDB’s liquidity.

The liquidity dried up primarily on a decline in the GDB’s cash and bank deposits.

The statement shows the GDB’s cash and bank deposits were $332.61 million as of Dec. 31, compared with $421.92 million on Nov. 30.

Federal funds sold and money market instruments were $190.99 million, down from $273.82 million at the end of November, as well.

The statement showed the bank’s Treasuries holdings were $1.36 billion, largely in line with November’s level, and other securities at $226.13 million, up from November’s $209.76 million.

At the same time, the GDB’s pledged securities grew to $1.02 billion as of Dec. 31 from $723.36 million on Nov. 30, dragging on the GDB’s liquidity position. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert. Editing by Andre Grenon)