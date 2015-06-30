FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico makes final payment on a $900 mln bank loan -source
June 30, 2015

Puerto Rico makes final payment on a $900 mln bank loan -source

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico on Tuesday made its final payment on a $900 million short-term loan that it got from a syndicate of banks last year, according to a source close to the banks.

The source, who asked not to be named because the transaction is private, said the payment had been made to the trustee on Tuesday and was on it way to the banks.

The Government Development Bank (GDB), Puerto Rico’s financing arm, said the payment due amounted to $265.5 million but did not immediately confirm if it had made the payment. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)

