Puerto Rico creditor meeting first steps in restructuring-governor
July 9, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico creditor meeting first steps in restructuring-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - A meeting between Puerto Rico’s finance officials and creditors next Monday will be the first steps in a debt restructuring process that will honor pension obligations and maintain essential services, the U.S. territory’s governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Thursday.

The plan will “seek to ensure that the aggregate debt burden of the commonwealth is adjusted so it can be repaid on sustainable terms while ensuring pension obligations are honored over the long term and essential services for the people of Puerto Rico are maintained,” the statement said.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

