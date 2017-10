July 18 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s senior sales tax revenue bonds were downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2 and while subordinate bonds were cut to A3 from A1 because the commonwealth’s economy likely will underperform that of the United States, Moody’s Investors Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

The outlook is stable for the $6.8 billion of sales tax bonds and the $9.2 billion of subordinate bonds, the credit ratings agency added.