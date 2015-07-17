FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico risk of default approaching 100 pct -Moody's
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 17, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico risk of default approaching 100 pct -Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The probability of Puerto Rico defaulting on its securities is approaching 100 percent, Moody’s rating agency said on Friday, adding that the more legally vulnerable bonds carry the greatest potential for loss.

Puerto Rico’s Public Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday failed to transfer $93.7 million to pay the principal and interest on its bonds due on Aug. 1. That puts at immediate risk a payment of $58 million due on Aug. 1, Moody’s said.

Without remedial action by either the legislature or commonwealth’s fiscal agent, Puerto Rico will default on this payment, Moody’s said.

“The heightened prospects for non-payment of PFC debt service on August 1 are consistent with our view that the probability of default on Puerto Rico’s securities is approaching 100 percent, and the more legally vulnerable bonds carry the greatest loss potential,” Moody’s wrote. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.