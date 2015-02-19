FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts Puerto Rico's GO rating
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's cuts Puerto Rico's GO rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgraded Puerto Rico general obligation (GO) rating to ‘Caa1’ from ‘B2’, saying its tax revenue shortfalls could hasten the depletion of its liquidity levels.

The ratings agency said the outlook for Puerto Rico's government and public corporation debt remains negative as it expects pressure on the U.S. territory's credit position to continue over the next few months. (bit.ly/1EYhAXU)

Moody’s also downgraded the Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority’s senior bonds to ‘Caa2’ from ‘Caa1’, while affirming the ratings on the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

