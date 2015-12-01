FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico executive order grants power to take revenues from HTA, PRIFA
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico executive order grants power to take revenues from HTA, PRIFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A Puerto Rico executive order signed by the governor grants the U.S. territory the power to take revenues from certain agencies including the highway authority HTA and the infrastructure authority PRIFA, according to a copy of the order.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla earlier told a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee that the island would have to “claw back revenues pledged to certain bonds issued in order to maintain public services” and to repay bonds issued with the full faith and credit of the commonwealth.

Puerto Rico said it made a Dec. 1 debt payment but warned that the threat of default loomed. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.