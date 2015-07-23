FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paulson adds to tourism portfolio in Puerto Rico with new hotel investment
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 23, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Paulson adds to tourism portfolio in Puerto Rico with new hotel investment

Jessica DiNapoli

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Paulson & Co is adding to its stable of luxury hotels in Puerto Rico by investing about $20 million to buy and renovate the San Juan Beach Hotel in Condado, the island’s Department of Commerce and Economic Development said Thursday.

Paulson & Co, run by hedge fund manager John Paulson, plans to transform the property into a luxury boutique hotel. The 96-room hotel had filed bankruptcy earlier this year, listing a debt of nearly $1 million in room taxes to the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.

Paulson’s other tourism properties in Puerto Rico include the opulent Condado Vanderbilt, located near the San Juan Beach Hotel, the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort and La Concha Resort.

Paulson’s investments in Puerto Rico are expected to total as much as $2 billion by the end of the year, according to the Department of Commerce and Economic Development. He called Puerto Rico the “Singapore of the Caribbean” last year at an investment summit.

A spokesman for Paulson & Co. declined to comment.

Puerto Rico is looking to tourism as one way to reinvigorate its ailing economy. The island is working with creditors to renegotiate some of its $72 billion debt load.

Another hotel deal on the island was announced this week. Fundamental Advisors, along with partners Leon Mayer & Co. and Aimbridge Hospitality, acquired the El San Juan Resort & Casino, a Hilton hotel, in Isla Verde, near the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, for $71 million. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.