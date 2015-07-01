FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico makes July 1 bond payments, avoids default
#U.S. Legal News
July 1, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico makes July 1 bond payments, avoids default

Edward Krudy

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Puerto Rico made payments of around $1 billion to creditors due on July 1, alleviating fears of an imminent default.

A spokesman for the commonwealth confirmed on Wednesday that Puerto Rico made a payment amounting to around $645 million on its general obligation bonds. Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the transaction, that this payment would be made.

Puerto Rico’s power authority PREPA also made a payment of $415 million due July 1, the authority said. That payment was met with the help of a $128 million advance from bond insurers.

Puerto Rico’s Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla roiled markets earlier this week by asking for a payment moratorium after producing a report that suggested the U.S. territory’s $72 billion debt load was unsustainable.

Puerto Rico’s benchmark general obligation bonds that carry an 8 percent coupon traded up at an average price of 68.714 cents on the dollar on Wednesday compared to 66.316 cents on the dollar the day before.

