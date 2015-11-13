New York City pension fund to hedge funds: go easy on Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Trustees of the $53 billion New York City Employees’ Retirement System (NYCERS) sent a letter to managers of the hedge funds and distressed debt funds it works with who may hold Puerto Rican municipal debt urging them to negotiate “in good faith.”

In a statement issued on Friday, NYCERS outlined elements of the letter that it sent to the fund managers on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, highlighting their concerns about how they will treat the fiscally strapped U.S. commonwealth.

Puerto Rico, facing more than $70 billion in debt and with roughly 45 percent of the population living in poverty, is barred from filing for bankruptcy under federal insolvency laws.

“Some hedge fund and other institutional investors’ reaction to the crisis suggests they will seek to impose draconian terms and conditions on Puerto Rico’s bond issuing entities,” the statement said.

NYCERS board members said they were concerned large holders of Puerto Rico’s distressed debt would raise their holdings and “collateralize their debt” with the island’s public infrastructure.

Puerto Rico defaulted on part of its debt in August and could do so again on Dec. 1, according to an analysis by Moody’s Investors Service on Nov. 11.

The trustees asked that the investment managers who at present or in the future hold Puerto Rican municipal debt “negotiate in good faith to find a just and equitable solution to” repayment of the debt.

New York is home to 1.1 million people of Puerto Rican descent, the largest population outside of the island itself.

“A large number of members, pensioners and beneficiaries are of Puerto Rican descent. The board is acutely aware of the suffering this crisis has caused its own Puerto Rican members and retirees,” the statement said.

Barclays estimates roughly 30 percent of the island’s distressed debt is now held by hedge funds and distressed debt specialist investors.