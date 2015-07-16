FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's PFC did not transfer funds for bond payment -filing
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PFC did not transfer funds for bond payment -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Public Finance Corporation (PFC), which provides financing to the island’s agencies, failed to transfer funds to pay the principal and interest on its bonds to a bond trustee, according to a filing released by the corporation on Wednesday.

The PFC said it had requested that Puerto Rico’s budget office include in its budget the appropriation of funds for the payment, but said the island’s legislative assembly had approved a budget which did not include this.

“As a result, PFC did not transfer today any funds to the bond trustee,” it said in the filing dated Wednesday.

A total of $93.7 million had been due to PFC, part of the island’s Government Development Bank, for the payment of PFC debt service payments due Aug. 1.

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.