FBI investigation into Puerto Rico's PRASA focuses on one case-PRASA head

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov 25 (Reuters) - An FBI investigation into Puerto Rico’s Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) focuses on one specific case and not on the whole agency, said PRASA’s head Alberto Lazaro after FBI agents raided PRASA’s headquarter in San Juan on Tuesday.

“It’s for a specific, particular investigation relating to one case, not a company-wide thing,” Lazaro, PRASA’s executive president, said in a telephone interview, adding that he could not provide more details because of the ongoing investigation.

“They took two piles of documents from the legal department and some electronic data from the IT department,” Lazaro said. “They interviewed some employees from the purchasing and finance departments and from the legal division.” (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Writing by Edward Krudy; Editing by Diane Craft)