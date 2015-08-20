FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's PRASA sale not going ahead Thursday as expected -source
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PRASA sale not going ahead Thursday as expected -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A bond sale by Puerto Rican water authority PRASA - which would be the commonwealth’s first in public markets since it defaulted - is not going ahead Thursday as investors had expected, an investor source in contact with underwriters said.

According to data company IPREO, the $750 million deal for the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) was slated to price on Tuesday. However, investors previously said that it had been pushed to Thursday.

The investor source said on Thursday that they had been informed that a decision was made not to go ahead with the issue today.

Underwriter Bank of America declined comment. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.