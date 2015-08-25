Puerto Rico's PRASA deal not happening this week

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Puerto Rican water authority PRASA’s planned $750 million offer is not going to go ahead this week, its director of administration and finance Efrain Acosta said on Tuesday.

According to data company IPREO, the deal for the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) had been slated to price last Tuesday. However, it was delayed from last week. The offering would be the commonwealth’s first in public markets since it defaulted.

“We are not going to be issuing this week,” Acosta said in a phone conversation, adding that he could not disclose any other information.

Puerto Rico newspaper El Vocero earlier reported that the deal is being evaluated and will not happen this week, citing PRASA’s Executive President Alberto Lazaro said.

The PRASA chief told El Vocero that the transaction is day-to-day, and is being evaluated. “The issuance won’t be this week and we will continue as early as the first week of September or a little bit later,” he told the paper.

Part of the money intended to be raised through the bond issuance would have gone to pay $90 million due on Aug. 31 to Banco Popular, corresponding to a line of credit that was provided to the utility, the newspaper reported.

“We are in conversations with Banco Popular to see if there are possibilities for an extension,” Lazaro told El Vocero (Reporting by Megan Davies and a contributor in San Juan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)