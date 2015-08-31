Puerto Rico's PRASA secures credit extension - statement

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A deadline for the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) to repay a $90 million credit facility, originally due Monday, has been extended to September 15, according to a statement from executive president Alberto Lazaro.

The extension will allow PRASA to continue working on a $750 million bond sale. PRASA had been working on selling the bonds to repay the credit facility to Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, the timing of which it said was now “day to day.” (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)